Woman charged in Floyd Co. crash that killed 3, including pregnant woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charges were filed in Floyd County Monday against a Louisville woman accused of killing three people and a pregnant woman’s fetus.
Court records show 31-year-old Taylor Barefoot had a blood-alcohol content of .30 in the early March wrong-way crash on Interstate 265 that killed Taylor Cole, Leah Onstott-Dunn, and a child. Another child was hospitalized but survived.
Cole was pregnant at the time of her death.
Barefoot faces numerous charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
A lawsuit filed by Dunn’s widower against Barefoot and her employer, the distiller Sazerac, states Barefoot was over-served alcohol at a company Mardi Gras party before the fatal crash.
