Alcohol may be increasing your risk of coronavirus infection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the coronavirus pandemic leaves millions stuck at home, alcohol sales have risen drastically nationwide. Liquor stores are considered essential businesses in Kentucky and Indiana right now. There is a warning before you pour yourself another drink and before you light up.
If you've heard people say drinking alcohol will kill the coronavirus, don't fall for that it's not true. The World Health Organization just recently announced that drinking too much alcohol can actually increase a person's risk of being infected with COVID-19 and heighten their symptoms.
"When you ingest alcohol it can actually disrupt the natural barrier in our GI system that protects you from viruses and bacteria," Dr. Michael Petry from Norton Community Medical Associates - Crestwood said. "Some of the ways they propose it does that is by killing your normal bacteria and it alters your gut flora it can also damage the cells that line it and damage the immune fighting cells in your gut."
Doctors says alcohol consumption basically gives the virus a leg up.
"The word responsible is the most important thing," Dr. Petry said. "We recommend limiting alcohol to two drinks for men and one drink for women obviously depends on body size a little bit. The reason they recommend those limits is other than the immune system problem there are a lot of other things alcohol can do as well."
So can smoking and vaping. That can complicate things if you get the coronavirus.
"One of the earliest publications out of China did notice significant increase in risks for complications in persons who smoked tobacco," Audrey Darville from the University of Kentucky College of Nursing said.
Smoking and vaping both cause damage to your lung's natural defenses against invasive bacteria and viruses.
“If we think about it critically smoking related activity that we are concerned about right now is the hand to mouth,” Darville said. “We are talking to people about the importance of hand washing keeping your hands away from your face. But, when you are smoking or vaping, you are bringing your hands to your mouth. A lot of sources say about 300 times a day.”
Darville says smoking and vaping exposes the user to chemicals that weaken the immune system and limit the body's ability to fight off infection. Tobacco treatment specialist say now is a good time to quit smoking or vaping, even if it's temporary to help protect against the coronavirus.
For more on the World Health Organizations recommendation about alcohol, click here.
