Beshear reports 177 new cases of coronavirus, 17 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed 177 new cases of the coronavirus across the state of Kentucky, including 71 in Jefferson County.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear also reported 17 new deaths.
The updated totals now include 3,192 cases and 171 total deaths.
Beshear also gave new updates on hospitalizations:
- 1,076 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 286 currently still in the hospital
- 558 patients have been sent to the ICU, 165 are currently in ICU
- 1,266 patients have recovered
- A total of 33,328 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus.
