City, church reach agreement on drive-in services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville and a christian church reached an agreement regarding the church's drive-in services, according to a statement.
On Fire Christian Church was granted a last-minute restraining order preventing enforcement of Mayor Greg Fischer’s prohibition of in-person services ahead of Easter weekend two weeks ago.
Tuesday’s agreement allows the church to continue to offer drive-in services, according to a statement sent by a law firm representing On Fire.
“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s (social-distancing) guidelines,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “During this challenging time, we need to see more of this kind of cooperation between government officials and the religious community.”
