City leaders serve foreign-born population during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville city leaders and local non-profits are looking to make sure every person in the city has the resources they need to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations that specifically deal with refugees and other foreign-born residents have pointed out there might be barriers in place to prevent the spread of important information, whether they be language or cultural.
During this time, though, Kentucky Refugee Ministries say they haven’t seen a huge impact as far as job loss.
“They’re holding important jobs in environmental services, health care, logistics and distribution,” Kentucky Refugee Ministries Executive Director John Koehlinger said. "All areas (are) important for the COVID-19 response.”
These types of non-profits are still operating, and their services have been used. This was discussed in a virtual town hall Tuesday with Mayor Greg Fischer.
Karina Barillas , Executive Director of La Casita Center, said they’re providing things such as mental health services, legal services, food distribution, just answering questions about JCPS.
“One thing parents are dealing with through JCPS is non-traditional, or online, learning, which can be difficult to understand for any parent, let alone non-native residents,” Barillas said.
JCPS has worked with organizations like KRM and La Casita.
“It’s a lot of effort, a lot of patience, on the part of parents, children and teachers," Koehlinger said.
Kentucky Refugee Ministries is still offering some volunteer opportunities, albeit by remote connection, if there is interest in helping out.
