Clark Co. first responders thank Clark Memorial staff with parade

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - People all over the world are coming up with creative ways to show the brave men and women in healthcare how much their life saving work isn’t going unnoticed.
Clark County first responders teamed up to thank local lifesavers on Tuesday as the world has been flipped upside down; usually, the hospital’s life-saving efforts begin after a rescue by first responders.
“Well, now they’re on the front line,” Sgt. Justin Ames with Jeffersonville Fire said. “They’re the ones saving our community right now.”
Ames was referring to doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers at Clark County Hospital. Jeffersonville Fire and Police teamed up to make sure the men and women inside know just how much their work means.
“Sometimes it’s just the little things that help people get through times like this and that’s what we are here to do,” Lt. Col. Michael McVoy with Jeffersonville Police said.
What they planned was anything but little. It started with a massive “Thank You” banner hung from two fire engines across the street from the hospital for everyone to see. It got the staff’s attention quickly and many started to gather outside.
“It brings tears to your eyes to see how much we are appreciated,” one worker said.
The relief could be felt pouring from the workers gathered outside, sharing laughs and taking pictures: a breath of fresh air in an anxiety ridden world.
“They’re hot because they’re in the PPE all day. They’re overwhelmed by how sick these patients are. They’re doing a lot of cleaning, a lot of extra duties they don’t normally have to do every day," a supervisor explained at the parade. "And then they have to go home and try to ask themselves, ‘Did I catch it today? Am I going to bring it home to my family?’”
Smiles were in their eyes peering over face masks on both sides of the street, as they forgot their worries, if only for a brief sunny afternoon.
“The love we are receiving for the community gives us strength to keep pushing for you all," one worker told WAVE 3 NEWS, "but all these people out here they deserve just as much thanks. We’re all in this together.”
With 1,400 workers and even more patients at Clark Memorial Hospital, the first responders wanted to make sure everyone inside and out knew they were there, so they took a few laps around the hospital in the parade.
“I know they feel it even though they’re not out here right now,” a worker said. “Everybody is feeling the love right now.”
Police, Fire, and EMS from dozens of cities and towns across Clark County, circled the hospital in a spectacular jumble of lights, sirens and loudspeakers.
The hospital’s CEO, Martin Padgett, said it was indescribable.
“To feel the gratitude, it’s hard to describe," Padgett said, “but you feel it every day, and it just gives you goosebumps.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.