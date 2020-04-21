Dentists, surgeons hope to prevent ER overcrowding by providing emergency care during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, preserving medical resources is critical in the fight against coronavirus. Some Kentucky dentists are hoping to do that by preventing unnecessary, overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms.
An order to end elective procedures in Kentucky has also meant, not all, but some, dental offices that would typically treat or correct issues before they become emergencies are closed. So, those dentists and oral surgeons already set up for emergent care are seeing an increase in patients.
"We're just getting more phone calls at this point because there's a lot of general dentists offices that are closed," Rinto Adeniran, who runs Louisville Dental E.R., said.
Those at Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates said they're responding to 10 to 15 dental emergencies a day. That's compared to the typical five to 10 they were seeing before the pandemic.
Adeniran said a hospital emergency room is likely not equipped to treat dental issues, which is why he began providing emergency dental care years before the pandemic.
"Whether it's an infection, cracked tooth, anything that would otherwise send you to a regular ER, that's what we do," he said. "So, we were literally trying to prevent patients from going to the ER to start with, and then the pandemic hit and here we are."
Jamie Warren, an oral surgeon at Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, said, right now, the best bet is for dental patients to avoid those hospital emergency rooms.
"If you can stay out of the ER," he said. "Number one is so you don't overwhelm an already busy ER Department. Secondly, is not to potentially expose yourself to illnesses and sicknesses around the ER such as COVID."
He said a dental emergency typically consists of an issue that involves pain or infection and swelling.
The UofL School of Dentistry is also currently seeing patients with dental emergencies.
