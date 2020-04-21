Floyd County YMCA to open showers to homeless population

“It’s one of those things that most of us have the luxury of not thinking about,” State Rep. Ed Clere said. “During this crisis, life has changed for all of us. But most of us don’t have to worry about having access to basic hygiene and sanitation. For homeless people, that is yet another consequence of this crisis, as they have found themselves without access to the normal places they would go to use the restroom, brush their teeth and wash themselves.”