Floyd County YMCA to open showers to homeless population

By JOHN BOYLE | News and Tribune
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (News and Tribune) - It would be difficult to find somebody who hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The degree to which people’s lives have changed is dependent on a variety of circumstances. While some people are dealing with the stress that comes with stay-at-home orders and a potential lack of employment, one group is struggling in an entirely different way.
“It’s one of those things that most of us have the luxury of not thinking about,” State Rep. Ed Clere said. “During this crisis, life has changed for all of us. But most of us don’t have to worry about having access to basic hygiene and sanitation. For homeless people, that is yet another consequence of this crisis, as they have found themselves without access to the normal places they would go to use the restroom, brush their teeth and wash themselves.”
With restaurants and shops shutting down or limiting access to employees only, New Albany’s homeless population has been put in a difficult position. Places that would normally offer refuge in the form of soap and plumbing are few and far between now.
The issue was first identified by Kim Payne, who runs a local homeless outreach group called We the People of New Albany. Through her meal program and relationships with those living on the streets, she learned that it is becoming a problem of hygiene and dignity.
“The homeless have brought it to our attention that there is nowhere to go to the restroom because of everything being closed up,” she said. “To me, that was a big concern. It’s not humane.”
Clere was brought into the loop by Payne just before Easter. She needed help organizing an effective solution.
The process of finding community partners was then started by Clere, who reached out to some of his usual contacts. After making a few phone calls, he got in touch with Jeff Jaehnen, executive director at the Floyd County YMCA.
That’s when a plan began to take shape.
“One of the things that really impressed me is that so often with problems or needs such as this, you talk with people who immediately start looking for ways to say ‘no,’” Clere said. “From the moment I started talking with Jeff about this, he was looking for a way to stay ‘yes.’ Jeff and the YMCA embraced this from the beginning.”
On Monday, the YMCA will begin opening its doors to the local homeless population. There, they will be able to shower, brush their teeth and take care of other needs.
The program will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m to 4 p.m., with additional time on Tuesdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The plan was put together in roughly a week.
Exit 0 will also have a presence in the form of a workforce. While the most immediate benefit are the showers, director Paul Stensrud said his team will also offer other services there, too.
“We’ll be providing basic medical checks and other health services,” he said. “We want to get them connected with some of the basic services in the community. We’re providing the hygiene products, things like soap and washcloths. The Y is proving the building, and we’re going to provide the worker coordination.”
Stensrud noted that it’s important that the operation is part of the solution without also becoming part of the problem. That’s why social distancing will be a huge factor.
Chairs and service areas will be stationed six feet apart from one another. Another important piece of the puzzle is making sure that the showers are cleaned between each occupant.
To assist in that field, the YMCA will have on hand a professional cleaning crew.
“I think it’s very important that we all step up and work together,” Stensrud said. “No one agency can do this.”
Payne was similarly pleased with how everything came together. She is looking forward to sharing the news with those in need.
“It’s very exciting, because we can let our homeless population know that starting Monday, they can go to the YMCA,” she said. “Just for them to be able to wash their face, brush their teeth or use the restroom is amazing. Right now, they have no access to anywhere else.”
It’s also important to Payne that such services become the norm in New Albany. She doesn’t want it to become a priority during the pandemic, only to have it fade away once life resets.
Agreeing with this sentiment is Clere, who said he hopes the community can continue to come together to help some of their most vulnerable neighbors.
“As terrible as the pandemic is, hopefully good things can come from it,” he said. “One of those things may be an opportunity to recognize the existence of the homeless population in New Albany and find ways to provide services beyond the immediate crisis. This may open the door to provide services on an ongoing basis.”
