FORECAST: Dry but windy Tuesday ahead

FROST ADVISORY: East of I-65 for late tonight/early Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds roll out quickly this morning to allow for a decent amount of sunshine today. It’ll be breezy with gusts near 30 mph at times.
Highs will try to inch over the 60 degree mark.
Tonight will feature another round of cold weather. In fact, patchy areas of frost once again expected along/east of I-65 by sunrise. Lows will be in the 30s.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as a southern system approaches. We should be able to squeeze out several hours of dry weather before showers take over Wednesday night. Showers increase as the night wears on. Lows will generally be in the 50s.
Rain is likely on Thursday with some thunder possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time.
