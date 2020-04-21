FORECAST: A fantastic Wednesday is shaping up

- FROST ADVISORY: Along/east of I-65 until 10 am
- THURSDAY: Locally heavy rain; watch for ponding on roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold and frosty start, Wednesday afternoon will feature a mainly sunny and warm setup. Some high clouds will stream in just before sunset. Highs in the lower 70s.
Dry early evening that will quickly turn into a wet overnight with a large area of rain moving in. Lows in the 50s.
Breezy day with bands of rain passing through. Some thunder will be possible. Late day highs in the lower 60s possible. Showers or drizzle possible as thunderstorms exit the region. Lows near 50.
