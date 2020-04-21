Gilda’s Club to deliver green light bulbs to homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A cancer support community will be delivering green light bulbs for a different cause.
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana board and team members will be distributing green light bulbs to honor lives lost to the novel coronavirus and support people who are living with cancer.
The bulbs will be delivered to front porches from April and April 24.
The light bulbs and delivery are free but a donation can be made to support Gilda’s Club. Megan’s Mountain will match all gifts made up to $10,000. To request a bulb or make a donation, click here.
PC Homes Stores donated 1,500 bulbs to Gilda’s Club to help make this happen.
