Golden Alert issued for Louisville man missing two months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued as authorities try to locate a man missing over two months.
Michael Shade, 76, was last seen February 10 on the area of Southside Drive and Strawberry Lane from Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
Shade is 5'6' and weighs 185 pounds. When last seen, Shade was wearing a tan straw hat, blue jeans and a flannel jacket.
Louisville Metro police say Shade has medical issues that may require attention.
Anyone with information about the location of Michael Shade is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tip line at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).
