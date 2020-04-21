Hardin County man arrested on 100 child porn charges; second man, a teacher, also charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men, one of whom is a teacher, on child pornography charges.
Robert Alan Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hodgenville, was arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography. Thompson is currently a teacher with the Hardin County Schools and formerly was employed by the Franklin County Public Schools.
Investigators also arrested Matthew Alexander Lyons, 33, of Elizabethtown. Lyons is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense, two counts of the use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance and two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The investigation started with a request from Radcliff police for digital forensic analysis on devices in a current case they are working. During that analysis, an investigator discovered a 2018 chat between Thompson and Lyons which involved pornographic images containing minors.
Thompson is being held in the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville. Lyons was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown.
