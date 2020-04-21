JCPS Board of Education votes May 27 as last day of school for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last day of school for JCPS students for the 2019-2020 school year will now be May 27, as approved in the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he had talked with Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown, and recommended that students should not return to school for the remainder of the school year.
With Jefferson County Public Schools continuing Non Traditional Instruction until the end of the school year, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said that he believed JCPS could hit an hourly requirement for NTI classes by the end of May.
The Kentucky Department of Education said districts will now be granted seven hours of instruction through NTI a day instead of six hours and 15 minutes, which would allow JCPS to reach the 1,062 hours of instruction needed.
The motion was brought up to make May 27 the last day of school for students instead of June 3 in Tuesday night’s board meeting, where it was voted and approved.
