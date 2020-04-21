Ky. teen hospitalized for 10 days with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate against age, and a high school junior in Lexington is sharing that message for her friends and anyone else who thinks they won’t get the virus.
Faith Reyes spent 10 difficult days in the hospital despite having no underlying conditions.
“I really did think, for a while, that I was going to die in the hospital," she said. "There were points when I physically could not breathe.”
Reyes was released from UK Hospital on Sunday, but her mother said there was a time her family feared she’d never leave.
“One of her nurses cried with me, 'cause we didn’t know what to do in that moment," Nancy Reyes said. "She was not breathing anymore, and she had oxygen, but her body was no longer taking it.”
Now that she has recovered, the Lexington teen wants everyone, especially her peers, to understand the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.