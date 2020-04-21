Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATE PORK FARMERS
US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses this year for the U.S. pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value. Some farmers have resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions. After extended trade disputes and worker shortages, this was supposed to finally be the year hog farmers hit it big with prices expected to climb amid soaring domestic and foreign demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising to send cash and buy stored pork but industry leaders say it might not be enough to stem devastating losses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor easing virus restrictions on surgeries
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is easing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries even as the state health commissioner remains concerned over whether coronavirus infections are slowing in the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday while he was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1, hospitals would be allowed starting Tuesday to resume procedures to diagnose and treat medical conditions. State officials have not reported shortages of hospital beds and equipment even as Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has topped 550. The state health commissioner said she isn't convinced Indiana has reached the infection peak that has been projected for first weeks of May outside the Indianapolis area.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLOOMINGTON MAYOR
Coronavirus sickens Indiana mayor's wife, kills her mother
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The wife of a southern Indiana mayor has been hospitalized for more than a week with a coronavirus infection and her mother died last week from the illness. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, wrote in a Facebook post Monday that she was in her ninth day in the hospital and was hopeful of returning home soon. Johnsen wrote that her 79-year-old mother died Thursday in the Philadelphia area, where she became ill with COVID-19 while visiting another relative. The mayor's office says test results Monday showed Hamilton doesn't have a coronavirus infection.
BOY’S DEATH-CHARGES
NW Indiana man charged in the death of girlfriend's son, 5
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, whose bruised body had fresh bite marks. Twenty-six-year-old Michael J. Tunstall of Schererville was arrested Friday on murder and aggravated battery charges in the child's death. Court documents say the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso/abdomen. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a police officer questioned Turnstall after seeing what appeared to be fresh bite marks and some bruising on the child’s body. Court records say Turnstall told the office that had had played a “bite game” with the boy.
PURDUE STUDENT FARM-FOOD BANKS
Student-run Purdue farm raising produce for food banks
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University students who oversee a small community farm are raising crops for local food banks to help feed students and local residents alike during the coronavirus pandemic. The Purdue Student Farm usually sells its produce to Purdue food services for use in the university’s dining service. But the farm found itself without customers after on-campus classes were canceled amid the pandemic. Chris Adair manages the students who work at the farm. He tells the Journal and Courier that farm staff are currently harvesting spinach and bagging it for Purdue’s own food bank and the Food Finders Food Bank, which serves local residents.
COMPOUNDING PHARMACY-CHARGES
Imprisoned CEO says COVID-19 justifies release from prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The former CEO of a central Indiana compounding pharmacy is trying to win release from federal prison, saying he fears he’ll die behind bars from COVID-19 while serving time on charges stemming from drug-potency problems. Paul Elmer, the 69-year-old former CEO of Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, has conditions that according to his attorney create “a very serious, and very real, risk of dying in federal prison if infected." His initial request on April 8 was denied because he had not exhausted all administrative remedies. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Emery Nelson told the Indianapolis Business Journal that officials could not comment on any inmates inmate’s eligibility for compassionate release.
MID-STATES HIGHWAY
Coalition seeks halt on southern Indiana highway planning
JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A coalition of business and environmental groups want state officials to halt planning work on a proposed highway from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed five possible routes for the Mid-States highway from near Rockport north through the Jasper area, then on to I-69. Opponents argue the project shouldn’t be advanced while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak. They also maintain that a new highway would damage forests and caves. Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said no planning delays are expected and that the highway has been discussed for many years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus cases top 11,200, state's death toll now 562
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has jumped by 17 more people as state health officials report at least 562 virus-related deaths in little more than a month. The state health department's newly reported deaths happened between April 11 and Saturday. The new reports give this past Tuesday the state’s highest single day of COVID-19 deaths at 35. Two days earlier in April each have 34 deaths recorded. Meanwhile, hundreds of people watched from their vehicles as an outdoor funeral Saturday honored Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall who died Easter Sunday from the coronavirus illness.