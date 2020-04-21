Louisville father wins battle with coronavirus, urges caution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patient pickup areas at hospitals around country are the sites of emotional reunions for families who have fought the coronavirus and won, and that was the case just days ago at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
It was an embrace that Kayla Martorana could not stop when her father Chuck finally made it out of the hospital.
“I did not want to let go," he told WAVE 3 News.
“It took me a minute to realize that I probably shouldn’t be putting all my weight on him,” Kayla Martorana laughed, “but I couldn’t stop.”
The grip of the coronavirus took down the normally healthy 61-year-old who was hospitalized for 20 days. For eight of those 20 days, Chuck Martorana, a retired UPS Airline labor relations vice president, was on a ventilator.
“I’m very lucky,” he said as he teared up. “Through the grace of God, I dodged a bullet.”
Chuck Martorana said his symptoms came just after St. Patrick’s Day. He felt like he had the flu and couldn’t smell anything.
“Toward the end, I started running a fever and started having difficulty breathing," he explained.
That’s when his wife Joy rushed him to the hospital.
“I didn’t know how sick I was," Chuck Martorana said, "and once they intubate you, you are in this kind of... this make-believe, surreal world, you know? They give you these paralytic drugs, and you’re basically out cold.”
The 20 days he was hospitalized were gut wrenching for the Martorana family, who were not allowed to visit him.
“That was the toughest part, coming to grips with, ‘I might never see my dad again,'” Michael Martorana said.
Chuck Martorana’s family finally saw him in a video chat once doctors and nurses got him off the ventilator. He said the doctors and nurses at Norton Brownsboro Hospital were wonderful, caring and truly adopted him.
“They become your family,” he said. “You become part of their family, and they really do walk that talk, and they saved my life.”
The staff cheered the 61-year-old when he was ready to be released from the hospital, and his neighbors couldn’t wait to celebrate him being home by driving by with balloons, signs and cheers.
Chuck Martorana credits the prayers of friends and family to his recovery. He said he feels a little better each day and is hopeful by summer he’ll start feeling more like himself again.
