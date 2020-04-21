Men accused of leading police on pursuit, crashing into wall

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after they allegedly led police on a pursuit then crashed into a concrete wall.
According to Columbus police, Anthony Brown, 26, and Robin Ransom, 48, were in a Cadillac Escalade on State Road 46 around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police said Random had multiple warrants and an officer stopped the vehicle near Fourth and Brown streets.
Ransom sped away from the officer and disregard several traffic signals, according to police. He attempted to turn onto the northbound ramp of Interstate 65, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete barrier.
When officers arrived at the crash, Brown was outside of the vehicle and Ransom was hiding in shrubbery that was nearby.
Both men were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital then booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.
Ransom was charged with resisting law enforcement causing serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness causing injury, reckless driving causing injury, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
Brown was charged with charged with possession of marijuana.
