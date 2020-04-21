New Albany YMCA provides showers, bathrooms for homeless

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, a local woman working with the homeless community saw first-hand how her “street family” was impacted.
Kim Payne said nearly 50 homeless people used to use restaurants, parks and gas stations to freshen up in New Albany. Now, they have nowhere to go because of the lockdown. Payne said she was concerned when she learned they were using alleys as restrooms, and she worked with officials and the YMCA to find a solution.
“Would you want to go a week or two without having a bath?” Payne asked. “Would you want to go a week or two without being able to wash your hands anywhere but the river? I mean, it’s inhumane for our street family to not have any type of resources.”
The YMCA in New Albany will provide four bathrooms with showers to those in need. Everyone will be monitored and tested for a fever before they enter, and showers will be sanitized after each use.
The Exit One organization is managing the program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meals also will be provided on Tuesdays across the street at Hour of Power Church.
Hygiene needs and clean underwear also will be available.
The YMCA provided Wave 3 News with guidelines for the program.
The program:
- Hours of operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Participants will line up on West 1st St., check in, undergo screening and will be escorted in and out of the building. If capacity is reached, there will be a wait line respecting social distancing guidelines.
- A health screening is conducted upon arrival. This includes a symptom and temperature check, and recent health history/respiratory issues questionnaire. Individuals who do not pass the health screening will be provided an additional opportunity for care (including referrals to healthcare providers if needed); the individual is not allowed to shower. A sex-offender list check will be performed as a part of the introductory screening.
- There will be four shower/restroom facilities available.
- Participants receive a small kit for hygiene needs and new underwear if needed.
- An outside cleaning company will disinfect and clean showers after each use.
- Capacity – 10 to 12 people per hour. It is currently below capacity.
