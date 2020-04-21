Pollio predicts struggle to keep students engaged in remote lessons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio on Tuesday announced a 93-percent participation rate in remote learning during the second week of closed schools.
Pollio described the number as better than he expected, but added that it is down 1 percent from the previous week.
“As the weeks go by, this is going to be more challenging for parents to continue this,” Pollio said. “As the potential for work and as work increases ... that poses some challenges for families working and providing the supports at home.”
The district reports 6,400 students as being disconnected from schools with no ongoing learning. Pollio said he expects that number to grow as economic pressures hit more families.
“Their family members may be sick," he said. "Their parents may have lost employment during this time,” Pollio said. "They may be struggling to get food. All of these things I think factor into whether a family has the opportunity to truly engage a child.”
Pollio said students should not be penalized for not participating from home, but he could not say yet if in-school summer classes will be possible.
“It’s important to know that these aren’t just parents experiencing that,” Pollio said. “These are children experiencing that, too, and we have to do everything we can to support them and give them the opportunity to make up any of this instruction they may have lost during this time.”
And there are many unanswered questions about what school will look like when students return, presumably, in August. One idea has different groups of students returning to classrooms at different times to reduce crowds.
“Bringing kids in, in multiple waves so you’re not having 2,000 in a school at a time, that gives me a near heart attack because thinking of the logistics of that, how that would work, how we would make that work?" Pollio asked.
