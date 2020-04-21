Residents of American Senior Communities receive window visits from horse cavalry

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - With visitation restrictions taking place at many long-term care facilities, American Senior Communities found a way to provide some comfort and entertainment for their residents.
The ASC Cavalry, Horses of Hope, visited the Seymour Crossing facility on Jackson Park Drive Tuesday. The horses were led up to the windows of residents rooms in order to provide safe interaction in a time of isolation.
“Their faces just lit up! We saw so much joy and excitement,” a spokesperson for one ASC community said. “Residents came to the window to clap and wave as the animals paraded past. This has been an awesome day for our residents, something they were very excited about.”
Staff said the interactions with horses and dogs during their window visits has received lots of positive feedback. The animals have visited 48 ASC senior communities so far, with more visits scheduled over the coming weeks.
