Southeast Christian to collect items for food banks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A food drive to help with food bank shortages will be held at several Southeast Christian Church campuses.
The church will be accepting in-date, non-perishable items including peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned meat, rice, canned vegetables and fruit and dry breakfast items.
People who would like to donate will be asked to stay in their vehicles. A volunteer wearing gloves will remove the food from the truck and place a donation receipt inside.
The drives will be held on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Blankenbaker Campus: 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243 Indiana Campus: 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- Crestwood Campus: 6201 Crestwood Station, Crestwood, KY 40014
- Southwest Campus: 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road, Louisville, KY 40258
- La Grange Campus: 410 South 1st Street, La Grange, KY 40031
- Elizabethtown Campus: 600 N Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 River Valley Campus: 12650 W Highway 42, Prospect, KY 40059
- Chapel in the Woods Campus: Blankenbaker Campus, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243
- Shelby County Campus: Serenity Center, 98 7th Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065
- Bullitt County Campus: Journey Church, 416 S Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, KY 40165
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.