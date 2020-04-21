Southern Indiana hospitals prepare for elective surgeries

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hospitals and medical offices in Indiana will be allowed to take on patients with serious health issues this week once Gov. Eric Holcomb’s loosened restrictions take effect Wednesday.
Those with cardiopulmonary or endoscopic issues can now get the help they’ve been waiting for.
“Prioritizing the patients that were delayed from a month ago ... their conditions have progressed a bit are really in need of (medical attention),” Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Krishna Konijeti said.
While there has been a short-term plateau of coronavirus cases in the area, people should not let their guards down, Konijeti said. Hospital staff is going to take this time to phase themselves in to bringing in more patients.
“Outside of being prepared, for ramping up slowly, we have to be prepared to ramp down slowly if we start seeing another resurgence or uptick in COVID positive cases,” Konitjeti said.
Measures are put in place to ensure everyone is prepared and safe. Konijeti said patients and families should know there will be changes upon heading into any operation.
"The hospitals are still one of the safest places to be,” Konijeti said. “We’re going to keep it that way. We need their help and families understanding in regards to visitation policies, all those things also and things may take a little longer, in terms of registration, discharge.”
Konijeti said Baptist Health Floyd should be ready perform elective procedures by May 4, adding that hopeful patients should immediately contact their doctors.
