StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

THURSDAY: We will be on the northern side of a low pressure that is going to kick up rain for us, severe thunderstorms for the Deep South once again. With us being on the northern side, the rain bands will be the heaviest on the outer rings of the main low. This is one of those setups where training of rain bands can put down .50-1.00″ of rain while the center portion of the track only picks up .25″. We still have some time to gauge how these bands will play out across WAVE Country but at this point, plan on a washout for Thursday.