UofL announces more furloughs, staff salary reductions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More changes are being made at The University of Louisville in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The university’s president, Neeli Bendapudi, announced Tuesday more salary reductions for administration staff. Additionally, university employees making less than $100,000 a year will either have a temporary 1 percent salary reduction or be furloughed.
UofL is also halting contributions to employees’ retirement accounts for the time being.
“Every member of our Cardinal family will be impacted by the actions that we are announcing today; admittedly, some more than others,” Bendapudi said. “I ask that everyone continue to show compassion to our colleagues and that we remain united through the coming weeks."
The changes announced Tuesday follow an announcement made by Bendapudi on April 9 regarding UofL’s financial state amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tuesday’s announcement made no mention of how long employees would be furloughed or receive cuts to their salaries.
