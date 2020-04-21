UofL’s Ledford speaks highly of former Card Becton before NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was one of the players who reportedly had a drug test from the NFL Combine flagged. Becton has been a model citizen in his three years as a Card and his offensive line coach came to his defense on Tuesday.
“Like I have no idea what that stuff means, like I don’t even know what a flagged test means,” UofL offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “The thing that I know is just, the experience that I’ve had with Mekhi this year and the type of person I know him to be, and I can’t say enough good things about the kid.”
At 6′7″, 368 pounds, Becton vaulted up NFL draft boards when he ran a 5.1 40 yard dash at the Combine in Indianapolis in February.
“I tell teams, Mekhi is as good of a person as I’ve ever been around in coaching,” Ledford added. “He is, being around my family, just the questions that he would ask me on Thursday nights, about my experience of playing in the league.”
Ledford and his wife, Meredith, have the entire offensive line over to their house for dinner on Thursday nights during the season.
Becton would be just the second UofL offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the draft, and the first since Bruce Armstrong went #23 in 1987.
“I think it’s huge,” Ledford said. “There’s videos of Mekhi up on social media and the recruits are really tied into that and they get to see the way he was blocking and the way he was just a very dominant force out there in the trenches. They see the type of development that we here can do and the type of player that we get in here and I think it does a lot.”
The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night at 8 p.m. Round one is Thursday, with rounds 2-3 on Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
