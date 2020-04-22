Beshear announces drive-in testing sites in Louisville, Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new drive-in coronavirus testing sites will open next week in Louisville and Lexington.
During his daily news briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the Louisville site will be located at 4501 West Broadway, and will be open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., starting April 27 and lasting until May 8.
“We are able to open our testing to the general public,” the governor said. “We will now test anybody that wants a test.”
Beshear said sites also will open next week in Lexington, Owensboro and Bowling Green, adding that they will be intentionally located in predominantly African-American neighborhoods in order to combat the disproportion of coronavirus-related deaths among races across the state.
The governor said the goal of the two-week initiative is to provide at least 3,000 tests.
Also next week, Beshear said, the state will start the first phase of its re-opening of hospitals and other health care offices. He added that he hopes to have a more specific announcement on the matter by week’s end.
“We are very close to coming to a consensus and an agreement in being able to put out guidelines for the gradual re-opening of many of our hospitals and health care services,” he said.
Beshear also announced 196 new cases of the coronavirus around the state, and 14 more deaths. Those updates push the totals to 3,373 and 185, respectively.
The governor shared additional statistics of note:
+ The state has tested 36,075 Kentuckians
+ 1,105 Kentuckians have been hospitalized; 301 are currently hospitalized
+ 564 Kentuckians have been in an ICU; 161 are currently in an ICU
Beshear noted that 1,311 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
“We want that number to keep going up each and every day,” he said.
