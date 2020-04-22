Beshear reveals what needs to happen for Ky. businesses to reopen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is laying out more of what he wants to see for Kentucky businesses to open.
The plan, called Healthy at Work, relies on the Kentucky Department of Public Health to determine whether benchmarks are met that are based on the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
The steps include declining case rates and raising test capabilities, which would launch phase two. Businesses now closed would submit proposals online explaining their ability to provide employees with provisions such as temperature scans, cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and minimal close contact between workers.
The form online for businesses trying to reopen includes a questionnaire and asks for a PDF business plan. More information can be found here.
