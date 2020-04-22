Date on Derby 146 trophy will change

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Owners can’t wait to get their hands on the 14 carat solid gold trophy on Derby Day. They’ll have to wait four months longer since the event was moved to September 5, but this year’s trophy still has the original May 2 date engraved.
Although the original date adds to the uniqueness of this year's trophy, Chris Goodlett, who helps watch over the trophy said a change is on the way. The plan is to have the new date engraved in May after the original date for Derby. The trophy will be touched by human hands for the first time, when it’s handed over to the winner in September.
"Just pure joy,” Goodlett said. “I just call it pure joy when they come to the winners pagoda after the Derby that's just not something you see very often."
The trophy has had the same design since 1924. Goodlett said the Derby Museum will keep it in a fireproof vault until Derby Day.
Goodlett said one of the last major changes made to the trophy was in 1999 when the horseshoe was switched to face up. Other than the horseshoes, the only adjustments that have been made were decorations for monumental years.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.