Doctors discuss how to stay mentally, spiritually healthy during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your mental health is always vital, but it’s especially important during a trying time like a global pandemic.
That’s the idea Mayor Greg Fischer pushed during a virtual question-and-answer session with local doctors on Wednesday.
Dr. Broderick Sawyer, of Louisville OCD Clinic, suggested one way to get better at self-care during this time is through practice.
“If you practice your self-care or whatever skills, and you practice your spirituality, if you do these things daily, and you almost look at it like you’re brushing your teeth, then when stressful situations come up, stressful emotions or thoughts, you know what to do," Sawyer said.
Sawyer didn’t suggest that practice is the end-all, be-all, but it’s a start.
As for when to start practicing, doctors said it’s actually when you’re feeling your best.
“This is the best time to do this is when you’re feeling well,” Assistant UofL Psychology Professor Dr. Cheri Levinson said. "Because next time (when you’re) upset or anxious or down, you’re going to be able to use that muscle more.”
One way to practice self-care is through relaxation, deep breathing and meditation exercises, and once you eliminate obstacles attached to anxiety, doctors say you can focus on other parts of your life.
“We can look at our relationships with our families, with our kids, with ourselves, and we can get real with ourselves,” Sawyer said. "Am I being sharp with my kids? Am I being sharp with my partner? Am I criticizing myself?”
Sawyer said during this time, it is a good idea to show compassion toward others, like someone who has been greatly affected by the pandemic in one way or another.
It could be someone who has lost a job, or is struggling with the idea of losing their job, or it could be someone dealing with the loss of a loved one.
