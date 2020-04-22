Drive-in may host graduation ceremonies

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – An Oldham County theater wants to help seniors celebrate their graduation.
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In theater in posted on its Facebook page that it has been contacted by several schools and organizations about hosting ceremonies.
The theater said it hopes to come up with a solution to let graduates walk across the stage and keep students six feet apart. Family members would have to stay in their cars during the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.