Drive-in may host graduation ceremonies

Drive-in may host graduation ceremonies
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In drive in theater in La Grange. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)
April 22, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:02 AM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – An Oldham County theater wants to help seniors celebrate their graduation.

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In theater in posted on its Facebook page that it has been contacted by several schools and organizations about hosting ceremonies.

Events and Graduations at the Drive-In! We have received a lot of interest from schools and organizations wanting to...

Posted by Sauerbeck Family Drive-In on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The theater said it hopes to come up with a solution to let graduates walk across the stage and keep students six feet apart. Family members would have to stay in their cars during the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.