Experts concerned child abuse will increase with coronavirus isolation

The last day of classroom learning for most students in our area because of the coronavirus pandemic was March 13. According to UofL Health, during the week of March 8-14, the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services, which is responsible for child protection, received a total of 4,047 reports of possible child abuse cases that came into their hotline, from law enforcement, and tips anonymously made online. Compare that to the week of March 15-21, they received 2,846.