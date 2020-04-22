FORECAST: Hold on to the umbrella! Wind and rain should be expected

Southerly winds gusting 30 to 40 mph possible early Thursday, especially just south of Louisville. Overnight lows expected to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. A soggy and breezy Thursday will unfold with rainfall totals around or just over an inch. An area of low pressure brings rain to the region; some thunder will be possible. Late day highs in the lower 60s are possible. Showers come to an end Thursday evening, but we could still see patchy drizzle early. Lows tumble into the 40s on Thursday night.