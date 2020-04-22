FORECAST: Sunny and 70s before soggy weather returns

- THURSDAY: Locally heavy rain; watch for ponding on roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Some high clouds will stream into the region this afternoon and evening.
While the early evening will be dry, rain moves in overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Thursday features soggy and breezy conditions. An area of low pressure brings rain to the region; some thunder will be possible. Late day highs in the lower 60s are possible. Showers or drizzle remain possible as thunderstorms exit the region. Lows tumble into the 40s on Thursday night.
We will get a brief break from the rain on Friday but getting rid of the clouds may be difficult. Our next system moves in quickly Friday night into Saturday.
