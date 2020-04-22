Good sleep is a super power to stay healthy amid coronavirus

Many of us are preparing to get back out in public more in the coming months and a Louisville doctor told us getting enough sleep is critical in the fight. It can be difficult as we may be losing sleep with health and financial worries over the coronavirus, but according to Dr. Robert Karman, a specialist with Expert Sleep Medicine, "Think of sleep as a super power in the fight against the coronavirus," Dr. Karman added, "We need to understand the power of sleep and how important it is for us."