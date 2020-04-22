Henry County community organizes drive-by parade for 3-year-old diagnosed with cancer

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old battling cancer got a special birthday surprise when the community of Henry County came together and organized a drive-by parade Tuesday evening.
Owen Coombs had been diagnosed with stage four cancer on March 10 and started chemotherapy treatment at Norton Children’s Hospital the following week.
With Owen turning three years old and unable to have a regular birthday party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his parents started a Facebook group for loved ones to provide a drive-by parade. Friends and family passed by Owen’s home wishing him a happy birthday from a safe distance in their vehicles.
The parade included tractors, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Henry County Firefighters.
“It’s really overwhelming. It’s really beautiful,” Tara and Justin Coombs, Owen’s parents said. “It just feels like you got a lot of support. It’s been nice.”
Owen’s parents were grateful for the community’s support as they continue wishing Owen the best in overcoming his fight with cancer.
