Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis made the right pick when it took Peyton Manning with the first overall draft spot in 1998. It goes down as the best first-round pick in team history. In a league where draft busts can outpace the hits, Manning became a transformational player for the Colts. He led them to their best decade since the 1960s, won the franchise’s second Super Bowl crown and helped convince legislators to build a new stadium. Indy's worst first-round pick was another QB, Art Schlichter, who only ended up playing in 13 games.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State guard K.J. Walton will receive a sixth season of eligibility after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Walton played in only 10 games last season because of an ankle injury. He sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring from Missouri. He has started 35 of 42 games with the Cardinals, averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Walton played high school basketball at Brownsburg, a suburb of Indianapolis. The decision comes one day after Ball State signed its first European player — 6-foot-2 guard Teemu Suokas of Finland.
CHICAGO (AP) — While Major League Baseball tries to figure out a way to play this summer, the prospects for anything resembling a normal minor league season are looking increasingly bleak. For minor league communities across the country, looking forward to cheap hot dogs, fuzzy mascot hugs and various theme nights, it’s a small slice of a depressing picture. The total attendance at minor league games last year was more than 41.5 million, a 2.6% increase over 2018 and the 15th straight year with more than 40 million fans.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The hard-hitting, no-nonsense linebacker Mike Curtis has died. He died Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida. Son Clay says on Twitter his father died of "complications from CTE,” a degenerative brain disease. Curtis helped the Colts win a Super Bowl during a 14-year career spent predominantly in Baltimore. He earned the nickname “Mad Dog” because of his fierce play in the middle of a strong Baltimore defense. His interception in the waning minutes of the 1970 Super Bowl set up the winning field goal in the Colts' win over Dallas. Mike Curtis was 77 years old.