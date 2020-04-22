I-65 rollover crash kills New Albany man

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed late Tuesday in rollover crash on Interstate 65 in Clark County.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the 5.2 mile marker around 11:15 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.
Troopers say when emergency crews arrived, they found a Ford Fusion that had left the roadway and gone down an embankment before it overturned. The car came to rest on driver's side after hitting a fence and two semi-trucks parked on the Ryder Truck Sales lot.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, Paul E. Barksdale, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
