Indiana teacher hops in the shower to educate, entertain her students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana teacher gets an A+ for educating and entertaining her students from her shower.
It’s certainly not a traditional classroom, but these certainly aren’t traditional times, and fourth grade teacher Megan Bliss realizes that.
Since COVID-19 canceled in-person learning for the rest of the year in Indiana, Bliss posted a video lesson on Facebook, calling it “Math in Bath” and it’s been viewed thousands of times.
She credits her family and friends for helping her bring this unique idea to life.
In the video, Bliss sports a shower cap and teaches students about classifying triangles based on their angles.
She also uses a rubber ducky to keep her students engaged during “Math in Bath.”
