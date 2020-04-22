1 killed in crash involving Louisville EMS unit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV struck a Louisville EMS Unit head on, killing one person and injuring three others on Taylor Boulevard Wednesday evening, an LMPD spokesperson said.
Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said a white Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on Taylor Boulevard when it drove over into the northbound lane and struck a Louisville EMS unit at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.
The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is reportedly in critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the ambulance are reportedly in serious condition. Mitchell said there was not a patient on board.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
