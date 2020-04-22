KSP arrests attorney for allegedly threatening Gov. Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney has been arrested for allegedly making an online threat against Gov. Andy Beshear.
James Gregory Troutman, 53, was taken into custody April 21 at his home by Kentucky State Police. He is charged with terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor.
Court documents state Troutman was interview on April 16 about a post he made. On April 20, KSP was alerted to another post on Troutman's page. During an exchange with another person in that post, Troutman replied to a comment about would Gov. Beshear be shooting plates during a rally the next day in Frankfort by saying, "with any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed."
Troutman was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
