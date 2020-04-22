KSP arrests attorney for allegedly threatening Gov. Beshear

Court documents state Troutman was interview on April 16 about a post he made. On April 20, KSP was alerted to another post on Troutman's page. During an exchange with another person in that post, Troutman replied to a comment about would Gov. Beshear be shooting plates during a rally the next day in Frankfort by saying, "with any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed."