Louisville man scores $1 million on scratch off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man added $1 million to his bank account after going to the store.
The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, picked up four $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch offs for his wife and a $20 Kentucky Million ticket for himself at a Thorntons on Dixie Highway.
He scratched his off in the car and realized he had won.
“At first, I was like, no way. I took a double take, when I saw $50,000 a year for 20 years, realizing it was the big one," he said.
The man said he plans to use the money to buy his forever home with his wife.
The couple chose to take the lump sum cash payout of $758,000.
Thorntons will receive a bonus of $7,580 for selling the winning ticket.
