Pandemic pushes back wedding plans, prompts creativity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some couples have pictured exactly what they want their wedding to look like, but planning in a pandemic isn’t easy. From travel-restricted vendors to venue cancellations, coronavirus has some brides-to-be more stressed than usual.
Across WAVE Country, love is in the air, but unfortunately, its not the only thing.
“Will people have to wear masks at my wedding?” Laura Southard, who had to reschedule her big day, told WAVE 3 News. “That’s not the wedding I’ve dreamed of. The wedding I dreamed of was dancing, and fun, and friends, and hugging and pictures.”
Southard and Daniel Fultz have been engaged for a year, but were already waiting a while.
"We actually met at Impellizzeri's," she said. "We've been together for almost 11 years."
Another Couple, Mike Dippolito and Amy Barker, met online three years ago and found out they went to the same church.
“He popped up, and I just liked what I saw,” Barker said.
Each of these love stories is unique, but both are now facing the same antagonist: the coronavirus.
"I think we're numb to it and we're going forward, and its going to be okay," Dippolito said.
Dippolito and Barker said they’ve moved from plan 'A’ to plan ‘Z.’ They were already having a small wedding, but now their families can’t travel to it. They’ve also gone through a number of officiants as new restrictions go into effect. However, the pair did manage to get their marriage license Wednesday morning. It was handed to them by a clerk in a mask, who they said had very limited appointments.
There was one more big change.
"The venue now has changed to the back patio," Dippolito said.
Barker is using decorations she already made for her previous plans to make her day special this weekend, but she said she knows its an emotional time for so many other brides out there. She said that’s especially true for those who’ve sent out now, outdated ‘save the date’ cards not knowing when to reschedule, like Southard.
"I've been to so many weddings and have watched this special day," Southard said. "I've always dreamed of this special day. I'm 34. I want that day. So, I don't know. I feel like I'm going to look like a crazy person if I move it again."
Southard said she’s already pushed things back from July to November for her almost 200 guests, but has doubts whether a fairy-tale ending will even come this fall. She’s concerned she’ll have to forgo a bridal shower and bachelorette party, and if she pushes it to next year, venues might already be booked.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.