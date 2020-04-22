33 residents test positive for COVID-19 at NKY nursing home

FORT THOMAS, KY (FOX19) - Thirty-three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at a northern Kentucky nursing home over the course of five weeks, healthcare officials announced Wednesday.
The cases were reported at Rosedale Green, a 176-bed, senior living residential community in Covington, according to St. Elizabeth Healthcare.
Nursing homes are at a higher risk of being affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Residents are in close living conditions, and may have underlying chronic medical issues, which place them at increased risk for serious complications from the virus.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and NKY Health convened the long-term care and senior living facilities in northern Kentucky to create a cohesive plan to prepare for a possible spread of COVID-19 infections among this population.
St. Elizabeth Healthcare said they will admit all positive Rosedale Green patients needing hospitalization to their Ft. Thomas facility, where there is an Infectious Disease Response Team dedicated to treating COVID-19 positive patients.
Residents who do not require hospitalization will remain at Rosedale Green.
“Our three teams have implemented a plan that was developed in early March to provide treatment for COVID19 positive patients and to mitigate the chances of further spread inside the building,” said Gary Blank, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.
“Our St. Elizabeth and Rosedale Green teams are currently taking precautions as if all residents are COVID-19 positive until we know differently, and we are providing care inside the Rosedale Green building using the same personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control protocols that we use at our hospitals.”
St. Elizabeth Healthcare said they will provide added infection control and sterilization resources to the facility as members of its Infection Control and Environmental Services teams will facilitate a deep clean of the entire Rosedale Green facility and will support Rosedale staff with additional PPE.
“This is a well-developed plan, and we appreciate the collaborative efforts,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health for NKY Health.
“In addition to supplying PPE, we continue to monitor the progress of positive cases and provide guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 in this vulnerable population.”
Other steps taking place to assist Rosedale Green include the following:
- Separating residents based on exposure and symptoms.
- Testing residents and employees, as needed.
- Providing additional clinical staffing support as needed.
