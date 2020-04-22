A side effect of the coronavirus? More trash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday was Earth Day, and in Louisville most households celebrated by creating more trash.
During the first three weeks in the month of April, 20,000 additional tons of residential trash were collected, according to a Metro Public Works spokesman.
“It’s a lot. It’s a lot,” Solid Waste Administrator Antonio Baldon said. “It’s more than we would normally pick up. A lot of times we do see that influx of collection of garbage in the summer.”
This year the summer spike came early because of the coronavirus. As schools and businesses closed, more and more people had to study and work from home. Trash collectors say residential trash bins are now spilling over.
As a precaution, workers are wearing masks and double sets of gloves. The trucks are disinfected at the beginning and end of each shift.
“Just spraying down the inside of the truck, all of our grab handles, anything we touch,” truck driver Angelo Lewis said. “All the instruments inside of the truck.”
Lewis said part of the rise in tonnage, is a significant increase in the disposal of gloves and masks people wear to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
