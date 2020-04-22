StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

On track this afternoon for a mainly sunny sky (high clouds will stream over shortly) with highs in the 70s.
THURSDAY: Rain bands push in before sunrise. The rain will stay in “band form” throughout much of the day with areas closer to the track of the low pressure likely to see more breaks and far less in terms of rainfall. For those that get stuck under the bands of rain, 1 to 2 inches may fall. That zone looks very close to I-64 at this point. We’ll need to watch our far SE sections for a few stronger t-storms in the afternoon hours.
FRIDAY: Clouds early. Some sun breaks. Then more clouds. Those sun breaks will be key on just how warm we get but there is still some bonus warmth potential here.
WEEKEND: Rainy and windy on Saturday. A very similar setup to Thursday actually with a low passing right over us. This system will linger the clouds and drizzle into Sunday and that may keep us quite cool if not downright chilly.
NEXT WEEK: We kick the week off quiet on Monday but Tuesday/Wednesday could feature a few rounds of showers or thunderstorms. We’ll watch that setup carefully.
The video today will cover all of this plus a very special interruption :)
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.