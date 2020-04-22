StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

THURSDAY: Rain bands push in before sunrise. The rain will stay in “band form” throughout much of the day with areas closer to the track of the low pressure likely to see more breaks and far less in terms of rainfall. For those that get stuck under the bands of rain, 1 to 2 inches may fall. That zone looks very close to I-64 at this point. We’ll need to watch our far SE sections for a few stronger t-storms in the afternoon hours.