Teenager shot in St. Matthews dies, victim identified

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy shot in St. Matthews.
The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nanz Avenue and Wiltshire Avenue, according to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson.
When officers arrived, they found the wounded teenager, identified as Daniel Chaney. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died early this morning.
Chaney suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at (502) 893-9000.
