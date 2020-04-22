Teenager shot in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in St. Matthews.
The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nanz Avenue and Wiltshire Avenue, according to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager who had been shot. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Matthews Police Department at (502) 893-9000.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.