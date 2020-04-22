VCSO: Double homicide investigation in Highland neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were found dead inside a home late on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, a 911 caller reported finding the two at the home, and responding deputies say they found a woman and child dead inside different areas of the duplex in the 300 block of Bob Court Drive.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says no one is custody and investigators have no suspects at this time.
Sheriff Wedding says they filed for a search warrant to investigate inside the home, and they expect it to come soon.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner is currently on scene and assisting with the investigation.
The Coroner says autopsies are scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.
