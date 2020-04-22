Walmart stabbing suspect arrested after hitting officer, cruiser with car in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charges are pending against a man after his alleged involvement in a stabbing at a La Grange Walmart Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a woman, was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries.
La Grange police officers were called to the Walmart on New Moody Lane around 1:35 p.m. Chief of La Grange PD Greg Collett said officers found a woman with several stab wounds in the parking area of the store.
The suspect is revealed to have fled in a Kia sedan, leading to a brief police chase. He was halted using stop sticks and ultimately hit an officer and a cruiser with his car before he was apprehended in the 1100 block of Commerce Parkway.
The stabbing victim and the suspect were transported separately by Oldham County EMS to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Collett said the pair are believed to know each other, but the extent of their relationship has not been revealed.
La Grange detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call (502) 225-0444.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.